Supermoon ‘hides’ behind clouds, but some still get prized shots

SINGAPORE – Some sky gazers were left disappointed as they struggled to get clear sight of the sturgeon moon on a cloudy Tuesday night.

“The moon came out for a bit and then went into hiding. It came out fully in the open only after 7.30pm,” said Mr Mervyn Soon, who had camped at a Housing Board block in Pasir Ris.

The supermoon is the second of four that are expected to grace the sky this year. A supermoon is a full moon that orbits closest to Earth, making it appear larger and brighter than usual.

Tuesday’s moon was 357,581km from Earth at its nearest point, making it the second-closest supermoon to the planet in 2023.

Mr Simon Lim had both his cameras ready, hoping to capture the moon from Bukit Batok.

However, the moon, rising in a south-east direction, appeared fully only at around 7.50pm, later than its expected timing at 7.10pm. Even so, it could only be seen through gaps in the clouds.

The 54-year-old music school centre director said: “I am very disappointed. But that’s the way it is for moon, sun or lightning photography.”

Mr Lim added that he would try to get another shot during the moon set, referring to the sturgeon moon reaching its highest point in the sky at 1am on Aug 2 before it begins to set in a south-west direction.

He had set up an Olympus camera with 1000mm focal length for still shots and a Sony camera with 600mm focal length for a time-lapse shot.