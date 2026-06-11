Supermarket chains roll out CDC voucher promotions to help Singapore shoppers stretch their dollar

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Singaporean households on June 11 received $500 in CDC vouchers which are valid until Dec 31, 2027.

SINGAPORE – Singaporeans will have more help managing rising costs with major supermarket chains, including FairPrice and Prime Supermarket, launching promotions to complement the Government’s early release of the latest tranche of CDC vouchers.

Shoppers at all FairPrice supermarkets will receive a $6 return voucher for every $60 spent in CDC or SG60 vouchers in a single receipt from now till June 17, said FairPrice Group.

Customers can get up to 20 vouchers per transaction. The vouchers can be used, with no minimum spend, from the day after they are issued until July 31.

The group said the vouchers are part of its ongoing efforts to keep daily essentials affordable for all Singaporeans amid an increasingly volatile economic environment.

“This latest wave of FairPrice Return Vouchers supplementing the Government’s CDC vouchers launch is our way of helping Singaporeans stretch their dollar even further, when and where it matters the most,” said FairPrice Group chief executive officer Vipul Chawla.

This is the third wave of return vouchers launched by FairPrice for the year, following two in January and February.

The latest tranche of return vouchers follows the supermarket chain’s move to freeze the prices of more than 500 essential products from June 1 to Aug 31, up from 300 products previously.

Meanwhile, shoppers at Prime can get some items at half off when they spend $20 worth of CDC vouchers from now till June 18. Bundle deals with discounts of up to 27 per cent will also be on offer till July 9.

Sheng Siong announced in May that customers who spend $20 in a single receipt at its supermarkets can get up to half off selected products, including staples such as eggs and rice, till July 6.

The supermarket chain has also doubled its discounts on purchases for blue and orange Chas card holders to 8 per cent for the month of June.

Blue Chas card holders can use the enhanced discount on Thursdays, while orange Chas card holders can use it on Fridays.

The Straits Times has contacted Cold Storage for information on any similar deals.

Singaporean households on June 11 received $500 in CDC vouchers, which are valid until Dec 31, 2027.

The CDC vouchers, originally scheduled to be disbursed in January 2027, were brought forward by about half a year in view of Singaporeans’ cost-of-living concerns amid the Middle East crisis, said Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong on June 11.

Gan noted that the impact of the Middle East conflict has so far been less severe than expected, but the situation remains fluid.

As with past tranches, half of the CDC vouchers can be spent at participating heartland merchants and hawkers, and the other half at participating supermarkets. The vouchers can be claimed online at go.gov.sg/cdcv.

Singaporeans can use their CDC vouchers at more than 24,000 hawkers and heartland merchants, coffee shops and eight supermarkets comprising about 400 outlets.

This is the ninth tranche of CDC vouchers to be disbursed since they were first launched in June 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic.