Pop-up comics library opens in Anchorpoint with 7,500 titles

SINGAPORE – A new pop-up library boasting 7,500 comics and graphic novels opened to the public on Thursday at the Anchorpoint mall in Queenstown, where it will serve borrowers for a year.

Called the Comics Library, the new pop-up is a full self-service library jointly launched by the National Library Board (NLB) and Anchorpoint, said the NLB in a statement on Thursday.

Located on the first floor of the mall, the library carries vintage comics inspired by the pop art movement of the 1950s and 1960s, said the statement.

It added that the library will also have the full collection of titles that was in a previous pop-up library called the Manga Library, which was located at City Square Mall and ran from February to August.

The Manga Library featured more than 5,000 titles, including Spy X Family, Dragon Ball Z and Pokemon Adventures (Red, Green and Blue), during its six-month stint.

The statement about the Comics Library added that “the library will carry 7,500 books for a start, and the collection will gradually grow to over 11,000 titles by early 2024, with 9,500 titles in English, 800 in Chinese, 400 in Malay, and 400 in Tamil, for adults and children to enjoy”.

The library features a dedicated collection of comics and graphic novels in English, Chinese, Malay and Tamil, and a separate collection for children with comics and novels in the four languages as well.