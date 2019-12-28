Super view from new Supertree observatory

A new observation deck at Gardens by the Bay that gives unobstructed views of the Marina Bay area opened to the public yesterday.

The 50m-high observatory at the top of the tallest of the 18 Supertrees has two storeys - a lower air-conditioned deck and an upper open-air circular rooftop. Visitors ascend to the observatory via a lift within the Supertree's trunk.

The lower deck has an indoor area with full-height glass windows, an outdoor walkway and a cafe. Four video panels highlighting the effects of climate change are alongside the windows.

A short flight of stairs leads to the rooftop deck, the highest point of the gardens. Visitors can download the Supertree Observatory smartphone app, which uses augmented reality to provide information about the surrounding landmarks.

Scanning the skyline with the app's camera feature will reveal landmarks such as the Singapore Flyer, as well as additional information.

Several tourists were among the visitors yesterday. Londoner Josh Hasley, 24, who was making a three-day stopover in Singapore, said: "This is a perfect place to get some good views; it is really breezy as well. I did not know of this at all and just happened to pass by, so decided to check it out."

Long-time resident and photography enthusiast Lin Kai Pao said in Mandarin: "I've been to the Skyway many times, and you get a much better view here. This is one of the best spots to take photos as the view is unobstructed and you can play with the photo angles to get good shots."

The massage parlour employee was originally from China and has lived in Singapore for more than 10 years.

The observatory opens from 9am to 9pm, with the last entry at 8.30pm.

50m Height above ground that the observatory stands at, on top of the tallest of the 18 Supertrees.

120 Number of visitors the observatory can accommodate at a time.

The space took about six months to be refurbished into an observatory. It was built to complement the limited capacity of the OCBC Skyway - a 128m-long aerial walkway 22m above ground.

Unlike the observatory, which can accommodate 120 visitors, the Skyway can hold just 80 people. The observatory space was previously occupied by restaurant IndoChine, which has outlets in places such as Chijmes and Holland Village.

The observatory opens from 9am to 9pm, with the last entry at 8.30pm. Tickets cost $5 to $14, depending on whether visitors are Singapore residents, their age, and if they have a Gardens by the Bay membership.

Mr Ng Boon Gee, senior director of conservatory operations at Gardens by the Bay, said: "This observatory was designed to give it a futuristic and modern look. The Skyway had limited capacity and was dependent on the weather, but this new observatory has both indoor and outdoor elements, making it more complete."

Tickets can be bought on-site at the Gardens, or online from www.gardensbythebay.com.sg