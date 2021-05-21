Suntec City sets up two dine-in zones for front-line workers

Food delivery riders, safe distancing ambassadors and other essential service workers can now dine in at Suntec City in two zones, following a ban on dining in at eateries and restaurants until June 13.

The mall has designated the Food Republic and Big Appetite foodcourts as zones allowing the consumption of meals in a safe and conducive environment.

The mall joins other venues like community centres that have opened up their premises to allow front-line workers to rest and have their meals.

"Safe management measures within these dining areas are in place and we hope this will play a small part in helping these essential personnel perform their roles during this difficult time," Suntec said in a media release yesterday.

This will apply to safe distancing ambassadors, safe management inspectors, enforcement officers and food delivery riders, it added.

The mall will also allow its tenants to shorten store operating hours to reduce their operating costs. Rental support on a case-by-case basis will also be provided to tenants which are adversely impacted by the Covid-19 measures and restrictions, said Suntec City.

Besides Suntec City, community centres and clubs in places such as Sembawang, Marymount, Toa Payoh, Punggol and Pasir Ris have set aside designated eating areas for essential workers such as private-hire drivers and safe distancing ambassadors.

Several Members of Parliament have put up posts about these spaces on Facebook, including Health Minister Ong Ye Kung, Minister of State for Manpower and Education Gan Siow Huang and Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC MP Saktiandi Supaat.

The Heartbeat@Bedok community hub has also made similar arrangements and converted its culinary studio into a temporary meal and rest area for drivers and food delivery riders.

Minister of State for National Development and Communications and Information Tan Kiat How said in a Facebook post yesterday that this space will be open from 10am to 8pm every day, including public holidays.