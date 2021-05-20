Suntec City sets up two dine-in areas for food delivery riders and other front-line staff

SINGAPORE - Food delivery riders, safe distancing ambassadors and other essential workers can now dine in at Suntec City in two zones, following a ban on dining in at eateries and restaurants until June 13.

The mall has designated the Food Republic and Big Appetite food courts to allow for the consumption of meals in a safe and conducive environment. The mall joins other venues like community centres that have opened up their premises to allow front-line workers to rest and have their meals.

"Safe management measures within these dining areas are in place and we hope this will play a small part in helping these essential personnel perform their roles during this difficult time," said Suntec in a release on Thursday (May 20).

This will apply to safe distancing ambassadors, safe management inspectors, enforcement officers and food delivery riders, it added.

Suntec City said that it will be extending the grace period for parking on its premises, to support delivery drivers and riders.

This will give shoppers more flexibility to pick up any orders they make for takeaways, it added.

The mall will also allow its tenants to shorten store operating hours to reduce their operating costs.