Sunken vessel near Pedra Branca does not pose navigation risk: Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore

SINGAPORE - The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) has said that the wreck of the supply vessel which sank near Pedra Branca in February does not pose a risk to the safety of navigation in the area.

Dominica-flagged supply vessel Ocean Cooper 2 capsized and sank about three nautical miles from Pedra Branca, a small island 40km east of Singapore, on the morning of Feb 14 this year.

The sinking occurred in the Singapore Strait, one of the world's busiest shipping zones.

No oil pollution was reported at the time of the incident, and all three Indonesian crew members were rescued without injuries.

On Friday (June 7), MPA said that it had completed its hydrographic survey of the wreck site, and found that the vessel's wreck is located 41m below the surface of the sea.

MPA said that this was "significantly deeper" than the deepest draught of transiting vessels, which is 22m below the sea surface.

As a result, MPA determined that the wreck does not pose a risk to safety of navigation, and will not affect shipping traffic in the area.

MPA said it will update its nautical charts to indicate the location of the wreck and issue a notice to mariners to keep the maritime community updated.