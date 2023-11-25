Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve marks 30 years with community programmes, new lookout platform

SINGAPORE – Nature lovers will be able to enjoy free programmes and a new lookout point at Singapore’s only wetland reserve as it celebrates 30 years of conservation.

The Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve, home to mainland Singapore’s largest mangrove forest, opened the new lookout platform on Nov 25. It was converted from the original main bridge in line with suggestions from the community.

The platform, which is accessible from the wetland centre in Neo Tiew Crescent, offers visitors a panoramic view of Sungei Buloh Besar and a prime vantage point for bird watching.

As part of the 30th anniversary celebrations, visitors can also register for programmes such as photography classes and guided walks at the reconstructed Cashin House located in Lim Chu Kang Nature Park. Access to the colonial-era house and the 18-ha nature park are only for those who sign up for programmes.

Speaking during the celebrations on Nov 25, Mr Desmond Lee, Minister for National Development and Minister-in-charge of Social Services Integration, noted that the wetland reserve’s beginnings are rooted in community initiatives.

Avid birdwatchers in the 1980s discovered that Sungei Buloh’s ponds and mudflats served as key resting and feeding sites for migratory shorebirds.

This group initiated a collaborative community effort to conserve the area, which culminated in the opening of Sungei Buloh Nature Park on Dec 6,1993, Mr Lee said.

The area was gazetted as a nature reserve in 2002 and was renamed the Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve.

Mr Lee said volunteers have played a crucial role in conservation efforts in the area over the years.

“It is only through the strong, steady support of the community that we have been able to transform Sungei Buloh into one of the region’s most important and premier wetland reserves,” he told some 200 volunteers as well as corporate and community partners at the wetland reserve’s visitor centre.

Similarly, National Parks Board (NParks) celebrated 30 years of community stewardship since its volunteer programme began with the wetland reserve in 1994.

The Sungei Buloh volunteer programme was formally established in 1997 and involved the recruitment, training and development of volunteers to facilitate public participation in conservation activities.

The programme now has over 300 volunteers, and it has since expanded to areas including Singapore Botanic Gardens, the Central Catchment Nature Reserve and Pulau Ubin.

It has also extended into the Friends of the Parks initiative, which has grown to 12 communities with thousands of volunteers.