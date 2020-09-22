Sun halo spotted over eastern Singapore

A sun halo seen above Darul Ghufran mosque on Sept 22, 2020.
A sun halo seen above Darul Ghufran mosque on Sept 22, 2020.ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
The sun halo as seen from Simei at around 12.05pm on Sept 22,2020.
The sun halo as seen from Simei at around 12.05pm on Sept 22,2020.ST PHOTO: BENJAMIN SEETOR
The sun halo seen from Guillemard Road on Sept 22, 2020, at about 12.15pm.
The sun halo seen from Guillemard Road on Sept 22, 2020, at about 12.15pm.ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE
Mr Daniel Ong taking a photo of the sun halo above Tampines Central Park on Sept 22, 2020.
Mr Daniel Ong taking a photo of the sun halo above Tampines Central Park on Sept 22, 2020.ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
The sun halo above Tampines Central Park at 12.14pm.
The sun halo above Tampines Central Park at 12.14pm.ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
A sun halo as seen from Changi Airport around noon on Sept 22, 2020.
A sun halo as seen from Changi Airport around noon on Sept 22, 2020. ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN
Published
58 min ago
ngweikai@sph.com.sg

SINGAPORE - Many in eastern Singapore who looked skywards were treated to a large halo that ringed the sun at close to noon on Tuesday (Sept 22).

The sun halo was spotted at locations such as Tampines, Simei and Ubi at around 12.05pm. Photos of the brilliant, multi-hued halo quickly made their way across messaging groups.

The optical phenomenon, which is not uncommon, typically occurs when there are thin clouds so high in the sky that they are made of ice crystals rather than water droplets.

The crystals act as tiny prisms, reflecting and refracting light in such a way that a ring is seen around the sun.

Readers of The Straits Times have asked if it was possible to forecast when something like this would happen. A less distinct halo was seen about three weeks ago, near the Merlion.

The National Environment Agency said previously that it was difficult to forecast the precise location of these ice crystals in the atmosphere, which would determine where the halo could be sighted.

It also said that while it was safe to look at the halo itself with the naked eye, it was dangerous to look at the sun directly without proper protection.

 
 
Topics: 

Branded Content