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Suicide deaths for Singapore’s 30-somethings are up 50%, what’s happening?

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Millennials are the generation that changed the conversation around mental health. They normalised mental health talk, encouraged self-care and made going to therapy less taboo.

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Natasha Ann Zachariah

Millennials are the generation that changed the conversation around mental health. They normalised mental health talk, encouraged self-care and made going to therapy less taboo.

So what caused the 50 per cent jump in suicide deaths among adults in their 30s in 2024?

Recently released data from the annual report on registration of births and deaths by the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority showed there were 441 suicide deaths in Singapore in 2024.

Suicide among adults aged between 30 and 39 increased from 66 cases in 2023 to 99 in 2024.

Helplines

Mental well-being

  • National Mindline: 1771 (24 hours) / 6669-1771 (via WhatsApp)

  • Samaritans of Singapore: 1-767 (24 hours) / 9151-1767 (24 hours CareText via WhatsApp)

  • Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

  • Silver Ribbon Singapore: 6386-1928

  • Chat, Centre of Excellence for Youth Mental Health: 6493-6500/1

  • Women’s Helpline (Aware): 1800-777-5555 (weekdays, 10am to 6pm)

  • The Seniors Helpline: 1800-555-5555 (weekdays, 9am to 5pm)

  • Tinkle Friend (for primary school-age children): 1800-2744-788

  • Mindfull Community HQ (for caregivers, families and persons in recovery): 6460-4400 (weekdays, 9am to 5pm)

Counselling

  • Touchline (Counselling): 1800-377-2252

  • Touch Care Line (for caregivers): 6804-6555

  • Counselling and Care Centre: 6536-6366

  • We Care Community Services: 3165-8017

  • Shan You Counselling Centre: 6741-9293

  • Clarity Singapore: 6757-7990

  • Care Corner Counselling Centre: 6353-1180

Online resources

In this episode, I speak with Dr Jared Ng, a psychiatrist and medical director at Connections MindHealth, and Anthea Ong, co-lead for a white paper for national suicide prevention strategy Project Hayat, about what’s affecting this group.

We also talk about why men are still reluctant to seek help, and whether AI chatbots are valid sources of mental health support.

Watch the previous TUP episode on how to help someone having suicidal thoughts: https://str.sg/3KHRV

Read Natasha’s articles: https://str.sg/iSXm

Follow The Usual Place podcast on IG: https://str.sg/8KNT

Follow Natasha on LinkedIn: https://str.sg/v6DN

Filmed by: Studio+65

Edited by: Eden Soh and Natasha Liew

Executive producer: Danson Cheong

Producers: Natasha Ann Zachariah, Elizabeth Law and Zachary Lim

Channel: https://str.sg/5nfm

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/9ijX

Spotify: https://str.sg/cd2P

YouTube: https://str.sg/theusualplacepodcast

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Natasha Ann Zachariah is a senior correspondent at The Straits Times and the host-producer of The Usual Place video podcast.

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