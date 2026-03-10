Straitstimes.com header logo

Alexandra Village sugar cane juice seller’s hand gets trapped in pressing machine for 2 hours

The stall owner’s hand was freed from the machine at around 10.45pm, and his ring and pinkie fingers were bandaged as he was helped onto a stretcher.

Firefighters, rescue specialists from the Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team and an SCDF paramedic worked together to rescue a man whose right hand was trapped in a sugar cane pressing machine on March 9.

Rhea Yasmine

SINGAPORE – A juice stall owner at Alexandra Village Food Centre accidentally got his right hand trapped in a sugar cane pressing machine for about two hours on March 9 before he was freed.

In response to a media query, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it received a call for assistance on March 9 at about 9pm at 120 Bukit Merah Lane 1, the address of the hawker centre.

Firefighters, rescue specialists from the Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team and an SCDF paramedic worked together to rescue the man.

The paramedic administered pain relief and monitored the man’s vital signs throughout the rescue operation. An emergency medical team from the National University Hospital (NUH) was also on site to provide medical support.

According to the Chinese language daily Lianhe Zaobao, more than a dozen civil defence personnel responded to the call with at least three SCDF vehicles and a police car parked nearby.

Zaobao added that the stall owner’s hand was freed from the machine at around 10.45pm, and his ring and pinky fingers were bandaged as he was helped onto a stretcher.

The man was taken to NUH, SCDF said.

A bak kut teh stall owner at the hawker centre told Zaobao that the victim is over 60 years old and has been operating there for more than ten years.

Mr Eric Chua, the MP for Queenstown SMC, reportedly visited the hawker centre at around 11pm to offer his support to the injured man’s family.

In October 2025, an employee at a sugar cane stall at Clementi 448 Market and Food Centre got her

right hand trapped in a sugar cane machine

and injured three of her fingers.

