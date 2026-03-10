Alexandra Village sugar cane juice seller’s hand gets trapped in pressing machine for 2 hours

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – A juice stall owner at Alexandra Village Food Centre accidentally got his right hand trapped in a sugar cane pressing machine fo r about two hours on March 9 before he was freed.

In response to a media query, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) s aid it received a call for assistance on March 9 at about 9pm at 120 Bukit Merah Lane 1 , the address of the hawker centre.

Firefighters, rescue specialists from the Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team and an SCDF paramedic worked together to rescue the man.

The paramedic administered pain relief and monitored the man’s vital signs throughout the rescue operation. An emergency medical team from the National University Hospital (NUH) was also on site to provide medical support.

According to the Chinese language daily Lianhe Zaobao, more than a dozen civil defence personnel responded to the call with at least three SCDF vehicles and a police car parked nearby.

Zaobao added that the stall owner’s hand was freed from the machine at around 10.45pm, and his ring and pinky fingers were bandaged as he was helped onto a stretcher.

The man was taken to NUH, SCDF said.

A bak kut teh stall owner at the hawker centre told Zaobao that the victim is over 60 years old and has been operating there for more than ten years .

Mr Eric Chua, the MP for Queenstown SMC, r eportedly visited the hawker centre at around 11pm to offer his support to the injured man’s family.