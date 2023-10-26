Subsidy window for hawkers to adopt digital payments extended till Dec 2024

SINGAPORE – Stallholders in food centres who have yet to adopt cashless payment systems have an additional year to hop on board with the help of subsidies.

The government subsidy waives the 0.5 per cent transaction fee that stallholders will have to pay for each digital transaction – those made via QR code payments under the Singapore Quick Response Code (SGQR) platform.

The new subsidy window, under the Hawkers Go Digital initiative to spur more merchants to digitalise, is now until Dec 31, 2024 – the second time it has been extended. It was initially extended to the end of 2023 to support stallholders during the Covid-19 pandemic.

So far, 11,000 stallholders have registered since the initiative was launched by Enterprise Singapore and the Infocomm Media Development Authority in 2018, Senior Minister of State for Communications and Information Tan Kiat How told the media on Thursday during a visit to Block 216 Bedok Food Centre and Market.

The initiative aims to bring on board as many of the 18,000 or so stallholders under government-run food centres, such as those operated by the National Environment Agency and Housing Board, before the subsidies are lifted, said Mr Tan, when asked about the initiative’s targets.

“When I speak to many of the hawkers, they find it brings a lot of convenience,” he said, adding that e-payment reduces the cash that operators need to carry.

Even when the subsidy is lifted at the end of 2024, the 0.5 per cent transaction fee is below the industry norm, said Mr Tan. “So, for example, if you sell a plate of chicken rice for $4 or so, that’ll be about two cents.”

He added that the SGQR platform has facilitated some 5.4 million transactions worth a total of $45 million in August alone.

This is more than 15 times the amount transacted when the subsidy was first extended in June 2020.

When asked if alerts from the authorities about QR code scams and the rise in scam cases here have shaken confidence in digital payments, Mr Tan said steps have been taken to address such concerns.

“One of the early concerns, especially among elderly hawkers, is that they will get scammed. They weren’t sure whether the customer had paid... So we put in place systems that will signal to them when payment is received,” said Mr Tan, referring to a notification system that will display transactions or indicate payments received with a “beep”.

Ambassadors have also been deployed to guide stallholders and patrons on best practices, he added.

Around 80 per cent of stallholders at the Bedok food centre have registered for SGQR services, said Mr Tan. SGQR allows users of various payment platforms such as PayNow, GrabPay, Touch ‘n Go and WeChat Pay to scan and pay using the same QR code.

Drinks stall employee Brandon Lim said he applied for SGQR earlier in October and will set up the payment platform soon, after customers expressed interest in using QR payment to receive discounts.