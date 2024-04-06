Seniors urged to get handrails and other subsidised fittings under scheme to make HDB homes safer

SINGAPORE – Seniors living in HDB flats and their caregivers are urged to install handrails, wall-mounted shower seats and other accessibility equipment offered at heavily subsidised rates under a refreshed national scheme.

Wheelchair users can also apply to widen doorways and install ramps to make manoeuvring around the home safer, as part of the Enhancement for Active Seniors (Ease) 2.0 programme, which was launched on April 1.

National Development Minister Desmond Lee on April 6 encouraged seniors to tap the subsidies in a speech at a fund-raising concert held at the Chui Huay Lim Club in Newton. The event was organised by Kampung Senang, a charity that promotes healthy and eco-friendly lifestyles.

The authorities have expanded the list of accessibility equipment eligible for subsidies from three items to 11, which Mr Lee said are subsidised to prepare for an ageing population. Roughly a fifth of residents in Singapore are 65 years old and above today, and this is expected to rise to a quarter of the population by 2030, he said.

“We are trying to prepare for this ahead of time,” said Mr Lee in Mandarin.

Under the scheme, which offers subsidies of up to 95 per cent, eligible applicants can have the entrance kerb to a toilet lowered to make it easier to step in and out of, at rates ranging from $47.95 to $119.90, depending on the type of Housing Board flat.

Applicants can also install wall-mounted foldable shower seats, which start at $15.25 under the subsidised rates, and railings at the main entrance outside their homes, from $31.60.