Subscribers can enjoy 20 per cent off with The Straits Wine Company

The Straits Wine Company is offering 20 per cent off on its festive collection of wines for SPH subscribers from now till Dec 31.

Subscribers can enjoy award-winning wines that can make perfect gifts for your guests during this Christmas season.

The Straits Wine Company’s collection features five poignant wines: Marques de Murrieta Rioja Reserva, Schloss Gobelsburg Tradition Heritage 50 Years 850 Jubilee Edition, Champagne Pierre Moncuit Delos Millesime 2008 Grand Cru Brut, Glaetzer Amon Ra Shiraz 2016 and the Braida Monte Bruna Barbera d’Asti 2018.

Two wines that will appease the wine connoisseur’s taste are the Champagne Pierre Moncuit Delos Millesime 2008 Grand Cru Brut, a vintage champagne from 2008 that is enriched with aromas of exotic fruits such as pineapple and mango; and the Glaetzer Amon Ra Shiraz 2016, which is deep purple in colour but will evolve to a lovely dark red hue with maturation. This wine has a rich and earthy spice that complements the brooding dark fruit flavours such as plums and cherries.

To enjoy the promotion, simply enter the promo code “SWCXMAS2022” at the checkout page.

For more information, please visit https://subrewards.sph.com.sg/swcxmas2022.

Terms and conditions apply.

The Straits Times Loyalty Programme

The Straits Times Loyalty Programme allows readers to enjoy a whole range of dining, shopping and leisure perks by just subscribing to The Straits Times.

There are also lucky draw prizes to be won and discounts on exciting events at shop.sph.com.sg.

Readers who wish to subscribe to The Straits Times to enjoy the ST+ benefits can call 6388-3838, e-mail circs@sph.com.sg or go to subscribe.sph.com.sg.

Advertisers who are keen to inquire about the ST+ Loyalty programme may e-mail rewards@sph.com.sg.