Subscribers can enjoy 10% off tickets to The Sound of Music

The highly acclaimed original production of The Sound of Music comes to Singapore for the first time since the pandemic.

Subscribers can enjoy up to 10 per cent off on tickets for shows between Dec 10 and 18.

The Sound of Music is one of the most successful Broadway musicals of all time. The original production won five Tony Awards, including Best Musical. The award-winning production has entertained generations of audience and inspired the beloved film starring actress Julie Andrews.

The popular musical tells the story of the governess Maria, who changes the lives of the widowed Captain von Trapp and his seven children by re-introducing them to music.

The show features memorable musical numbers like My Favourite Things, Do-Re-Mi, Climb Ev’ry Mountain, Edelweiss, The Lonely Goatherd and Sixteen Going On Seventeen.

The Sound of Music returns to the Sands Theatres at Marina Bay Sands with tickets starting from $158.

Visit https://subrewards.sph.com.sg/thesoundofmusic for more information and to book your tickets.

