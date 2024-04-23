Submariners gear up to command Singapore’s new submarines

KIEL, Germany – A leaky seal in the submarine’s trash disposal unit causes water to flood in as it dives. This eventually corrodes some battery cable housing, which causes a battery to glow, spark, and then explode.

This nightmare scenario of a submarine flooding and catching fire from the inside out – while still underwater – is not hypothetical, but what led to the death of three crew members onboard the USS Bonefish on April 24, 1988.

Ahead of taking command of the Republic of Singapore Navy’s (RSN) four new Invincible-class submarines – the last of which, the Inimitable, was launched in Kiel on April 22 – Singapore’s sailors are undergoing rigorous training to prepare them for all scenarios that may happen during their deployment to the depths.

Through simulator work and punishing command courses, the objective is for the crew to train and drill until competency of their new boat’s systems is almost muscle memory, said Lieutenant-Colonel Xander Lim, who is the head of operations and training at the submarine project office.

For instance, a virtual procedural trainer (VPT) replicates about some 12 million parts of an Invincible-class submarine in software, and links with other simulators such as a combat trainer, a steering and diving trainer system and a new maintenance trainer.

The system can be used by multiple trainees to teach them to handle a full spectrum of emergency situations, such as flooding or a fire in the galley.

This means an entire set of submarine crew can conduct drills at the same time on the same virtual boat using avatars, like a multiplayer video game.

Head of operations of the submarine project office LTC Lim said the VPT reduces the time that the submarines are used for training purposes, which means a more optimum maintenance and operations cycle.

Meanwhile, LTC Tan You Cai was the sole Singaporean participant in the recently concluded Germany Submarine Commanding Officer Course that ran from November 2023 to March 2024.

Commonly known as the Perisher course, it has a reputation of being among the finest naval command programmes in the world. The one run by the Dutch Navy, for instance, has a failure rate of over 50 per cent.

LTC Tan, 36, recalled a periscope exercise which tested his decision-making skills under high pressure.

While warships charged towards his submarine, he had to calculate whether he was at risk of being run over by the ships, and the final moment where he had to take evasive action to keep the submarine safe.

“The mission was to keep at periscope depth for as long as possible… They want you to meet your mission while staying safe, and that is where you need to decide the right time to avoid and the right time to come up and attack them,” he said.

LTC Tan, who is the Executive Officer (Designate) of Impeccable, said that he found himself able to rely on his training to get through the course run by a nation with a long naval history.

Asked if he felt the RSN was on par with the German navy, he said in terms of experience, Singapore had a long way to go because the Germans have had combat experience. But in terms of competency, he felt the Republic’s sailors were not far off.