Study: Chinese Singaporeans lack awareness over TCM remedy

Above: A saiga in the Stepnoi Reserve in Russia. Mongolia, Russia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan signed an agreement in 2006 to work together for the conservation of the critically endangered species of antelope.PHOTO: ANDREY GILJOV AND KARINA KARENINA
From left: Saiga horns, more commonly known as ling yang or antelope horns, are used in TCM to treat heatiness and its symptoms like fever. They are sold in several forms, including as a drink and shavings. PHOTO: ST READERS
Published
38 min ago

Many who use products made from antelope horn do not know animal is critically endangered

One-fifth of Chinese Singaporeans use products derived from a critically endangered species of antelope, but many do not know about its conservation status, based on findings from local research.

The silver lining for the remaining 120,000 or so saigas roaming the steppes of Central Asia is that demand for such products here has stabilised or declined, following trade restrictions, said traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) shops.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on February 26, 2019, with the headline 'Study: Chinese S'poreans lack awareness over TCM remedy'. Print Edition | Subscribe
