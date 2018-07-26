Study by Singapore students solves Stone Age puzzle

The answer to a Stone Age event that has puzzled anthropologists, biologists and sociologists alike has been found by two Singaporean students who recently graduated from Stanford University.
The event, known as the Neolithic Y-chromosome bottleneck, happened some 7,000 years ago and saw male populations across Africa, Europe and Asia dwindling down to one-twentieth the original size, so much so that the genetic diversity of the Y-chromosome in males - passed down from fathers to their sons - plummeted with it.
TO READ THE FULL ARTICLE
Thank you for reading The Straits Times
You have reached one of our Premium stories. To continue reading, get access now or log in if you are a subscriber.
What is Premium?