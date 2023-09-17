Studies ongoing to determine if waste on Semakau could be mined to build Tuas Port

SINGAPORE – Research is under way to determine if the incineration ash from Semakau, Singapore’s only landfill, can be repurposed for other uses, such as building Tuas Port.

As Semakau landfill is expected to reach full capacity by 2035, Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu said at the Bloomberg Sustainable Business Summit recently that the Government is mulling over the possibility of recovering the ashes for a second lease of life.

The 350ha landfill, which can hold 28 million cubic m of waste, has two phases. Phase 1 contains 11 landfill cells which are separated by internal bunds, and Phase 2 is a 157ha of sea space converted into landfill space.

Phase 1 is full, and Singapore has been dumping its waste into Phase 2.

There are mainly three types of waste on the island. Incineration bottom ash makes up the bulk, which is the heavier, solid residues found at the bottom of incineration furnaces; incineration fly ash, which are air pollution control residues; and non-incinerable wastes, such as wastewater sludge.

The National Environment Agency (NEA) and the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore are looking into using these wastes as an alternative fill material for use in Tuas Port Phase 3.

During the National Day Rally in August 2022, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said that land reclamation work for Tuas Port Phase 2 is in progress and planning for Tuas Port Phase 3 has begun. There are four phases in all, costing a total of $20 billion.

Conventional fill materials include sand, soil and other construction debris.

The study, which involves the institutes of higher learning and consultants, will evaluate appropriate treatment methods and cost-benefit analyses to determine viability of mining the landfill.

Assistant Professor Fei Xunchang, from the Nanyang Technological University’s School of Civil and Environmental Engineering, told The Straits Times that his research team is currently investigating the various waste residues found in Phase 1 to see if they can be repurposed for other uses, like construction materials.

“The waste there is all mixed together. They have been exposed to rainfall, wind, sunshine for up to 20 years. The quality of the mixed materials are also very different, so the way they behave may also be quite different compared with ash that is produced fresh from the incinerator,” he added.

He and his team have visited Semakau many times to collect waste samples, and to do site investigations, such as using non-intrusive methods to determine the properties of the waste up to 20m deep.

Waste which is more similar in quality to fresh incineration ash can be easily washed, chemically treated or gasified to be converted into other uses.

For instance, gasifying incineration ash – essentially burning it at high temperatures – can create a glass-like substance known as NEWSand, which has so far been used for building footpaths and concrete products.

Using the same technique to treat mixed waste materials produces a similar glass-like residue, which can hopefully be used as an alternative fill material without much further treatment, said Prof Fei.

But the challenge is in determining what to do with the waste that has been “weathered” over time.