Students try ready-to-eat meals to simulate food disruption as part of Total Defence Exercise

SINGAPORE - Nods of approval were seen all over the classroom as students from Cedar Girls’ Secondary School, including Secondary 4 student Diya Manu, took their first bite of their ready-to-eat meals on Feb 15.
Diya, 15, had a makhani chicken, or butter chicken meal with briyani rice that came in a bento box, similar to the ones seen in convenience stores.
“It really was quite delicious, and pretty balanced, as it had all the necessary nutrients,” said Diya, adding that she initially thought that the food would taste like those found in packets, similar to combat rations.
Diya and her schoolmates were taking part in a food disruption exercise that was part of this year’s Total Defence Day activities. Their school was one of 40 secondary schools that got a taste of what a food emergency is like, when canteen offerings are replaced with locally-made ready-to-eat meals.
Education Minister Chan Chun Sing, along with Senior Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment Amy Khor, sat together with the students to have the meals with them, as teachers spoke about the importance of Total Defence and ways to prepare for a potential emergency.
Mr Chan also spoke to the class about stockpiling, as an example of what Singapore has been doing to prepare for emergencies, and explained the process of stocking up food in the event of disruptions.
This food disruption exercise was one of three simulated disruptions, the other two being water and power supply disruptions, that were held by more than 500 organisations islandwide.
Of these, 352 schools in Singapore took part in the exercise which involved some 50,000 students and teachers.
Dr Maliki Osman, Second Minister for Education, visited Jurong West Secondary School to observe a power supply disruption and how students responded to the emergency.
These simulated disruptions, held on Feb 15 and 16, are among several events as part of Exercise SG Ready, Singapore’s first islandwide Total Defence exercise.
Held in commemoration of the 40th Total Defence Day, the exercise will run till Feb 29, with the aim of increasing Singaporeans’ readiness for crises and disruptions.
When asked how she would react in the event of a real food emergency, Diya said: “This exercise taught me that I have to be conscious about my own consumption, to make sure I’m not panic buying or overconsuming.”
The ready-to-eat meals were designed by both the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) and SATS, Changi Airport’s in-flight catering service provider, and aim to provide quick and convenient access to sustenance in the event of an emergency.
In partnership with the Ministry of Education, SFA rolled out three different meals to schools across Singapore - baked fish with chunky tomato, vegetable ragout, and makhani chicken with briyani rice. All meal options were halal.
Cedar Girls’ Secondary School student Aksharaa Sree, 16, who had the vegetable ragout, said this exercise made her reflect on the importance of total defence.
“As a citizen, I feel like we should work together and work with the Government to be prepared for any emergency that may come our way,” she said, quipping that she hopes to pick up some cooking skills if anything should happen.
Speaking at the 57th War Memorial Service earlier on Feb 15 at the War Memorial Park in Beach Road, Mr Chan said that through this year’s exercise, he hopes that students would understand the importance of each pillar of Total Defence.
“The most powerful defence is not bought, but built,” said Mr Chan.
“Through communities coming together, sharing formative experiences from a young age, a strong sense of belonging which makes us one people, proud of our home and willing to defend it to the last - against any form of external aggression.”
Reflecting on her experience during the Covid-19 pandemic, Cedar Girls’ Secondary School student Chloe Yu, 15, said she remembers how people rushed to the supermarket to buy instant noodles, and recalls her family considering doing the same.
“I was quite conflicted then, but this exercise taught me what to do if a food shortage actually occurred, and I can respond in a more effective way that benefits Singapore in the long-term.”