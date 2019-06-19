Students to be youth envoys for UN treaty signing in August

Students will play the role of youth ambassadors in August, taking foreign guests in the Republic for the signing of an international treaty around Singapore and through its history and heritage.

About 700 international delegates are expected to witness the signing of the Singapore Convention on Mediation on Aug 7 at the Shangri-La Hotel.

Besides hosting guided tours to places such as the Singapore City Gallery and Gardens by the Bay, the students will also share Singapore's history, heritage and approach to nation building, in the areas of rule of law, urban planning and greening.

The Republic had played an active role in negotiating the United Nations convention which will facilitate the enforcement of mediated settlement agreements and help to promote international trade and commerce.

Guests here for the signing of the treaty are also expected to visit the newly refurbished Maxwell Chambers Suites when it opens its doors on Aug 8 as part of the guided tours. The Maxwell Chambers Suites was set up to meet growing demand for dispute resolution service providers.

The 50 student ambassadors, aged between 17 and 18, are from 13 institutions here. To prepare for their roles, they will undergo a five-day training programme jointly organised by different agencies, including the Ministry of Law and the Urban Redevelopment Authority.

Second-year Eunoia Junior College student Ong Chong Yu was taken on a tour of Maxwell Chambers Suites yesterday with the other students selected for the programme.

The 18-year-old said: "It's a large-scale event that will expose us to the real world and how Singapore hosts such major international events.

"So being able to be a part of this is really an honour."