Students stand to win rewards, lucky draw prizes when activating ST accounts, reading

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The TLDR: Keep up with the news to receive vouchers and stand a chance to win a portable bluetooth speaker.

From May 20 to 31, The Straits Times is running the first of a multi-part rewards campaign for students in polytechnic and ITE who receive ST accounts through their schools.

Students can take part simply by activating and/or logging in to their ST account associated with their school e-mail address, and reading articles at least once during the campaign period.

This will entitle them to the limited time-rewards, including a $5 eCapitaVoucher.

Additionally, they will be automatically entered in a lucky draw, from which three winners will be chosen to each win a JBL Grip Compact Portable Bluetooth Speaker worth $189.

If you have already activated your ST account, simply log in with your school e-mail address to start reading.

If you have not yet activated your ST account, you can do so here. After activation, you will automatically be redirected to TLDR content, featuring stories relevant to you.

You can also bookmark articles for future reference via the myST+ “Saved” feature on both the ST website and app. Other features include reading e-paper articles offline and accessing podcasts through the ST Podcast Player.

And turn on notifications for breaking news alerts, so you will always be in the know.

Ms Tina Pang, SPH Media’s head of features and lifestyle, corporate subscriptions and media strategy, said: “We hope the incentives will encourage students to discover more about ST and the features of the ST app. As they do research for school or prepare for internships and future careers, they will find that news content will supplement and add relevance to their body of work.

“Employers today are looking for well-read and well-informed staff. Students can stay informed of major events in the world that have an impact on their lives and also keep up with trends with us.”

The multi-part rewards campaign continues with giveaways in June and July, with details to be revealed at a later date.