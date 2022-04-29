Students should contribute their much-needed voices on issues and policies: President Halimah

SINGAPORE - Students should speak up and contribute to national discussions on key issues such as women's rights, said President Halimah Yacob on Friday (April 29).

They should also take opportunities to give feedback on and influence policies, said Madam Halimah.

"You can put up proposals to the relevant ministries or relevant ministers.

"I'm sure they will get back to you because the voices of youth are very much needed nowadays," she said.

She was speaking to a group of 27 student leaders from Singapore's institutes of higher learning at a dialogue held at the Istana.

Madam Halimah later broke fast with them with a meal of nasi kuning (turmeric rice) and assorted side dishes.

The participants are from student councils or student development and outreach groups, as well as from various Malay/Muslim interest groups in Singapore's 12 public institutes of higher learning.

These institutes comprise the six universities, five polytechnics and the Institute of Technical Education.

Madam Halimah said students should organise and put together recommendations to policymakers, adding that there are more avenues for this than before, for example, White Papers, engagement sessions and even social media.

She referenced the White Paper on Singapore Women's Development, which was endorsed by Parliament earlier in April.

"There is no such thing as control or domination over wisdom. Everybody has a right to articulate how they want their lives to change," said Madam Halimah.

She was responding to a question from a student on what platforms are available for Malay/Muslim student leaders to offer their ideas.

The dialogue was held under Chatham House rules, which allow reporting of what was said but not who said it. The dialogue's format is meant to foster candour and confidentiality.

Students asked questions and offered their views to Madam Halimah on topics such as facing stereotypes against the Malay/Muslim community, leadership renewal and getting Singaporeans interested in their own heritage and culture.

Madam Halimah told students that they should focus on their strengths and display resilience.