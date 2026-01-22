Students question polytechnics’ use of AI in open house publicity materials

Sign up now: Get tips on how to help your child succeed

AI was used in the creation of the visual content in Open House posters pasted around Temasek Polytechnic.

SINGAPORE – The use of artificial intelligence in publicity materials for open house events at several polytechnics has prompted some discomfort among students, even as the schools defend the practice.

Posters and banners displayed around campus feature images of students or alumni that have been brushed up using AI, placing them against different backgrounds or in various settings to reflect their courses of study or occupations.

The materials were rolled out across campuses, official websites and social media platforms in the lead-up to the polytechnics’ open house events, which were held between Jan 8 and 10.

Some students said the AI visuals feel off-putting and do not accurately represent their schools.

The issue came to public attention in January when users on social media platforms Reddit and TikTok criticised the use of GenAI for school-related promotional materials by Temasek Polytechnic (TP), Nanyang Polytechnic (NYP) and Republic Polytechnic (RP).

In response to queries from The Straits Times, the three polytechnics confirmed that GenAI was used in their publicity materials. These tools were used to support the creation of content, they said.

A TP spokesperson said AI was used as a supporting tool for its open house materials, and that the design process and execution was “human-led”.

TP students were engaged to be in a photoshoot, and GenAI was used only in the stylistic process such that “the photographed faces of TP students and hand-drawn illustrations remained central”.

AI was used in a “thoughtful way to enhance ideas and strengthen our storytelling impact”, said the spokesperson.

The school added: “This hybrid approach is part of the larger experimentation to push boundaries for the teaching and learning approach, where technology supports, rather than replaces, human judgment and expression.”

An NYP spokesperson said it had consulted AI tools to generate ideas for design concepts and visual layouts. It also took in suggestions from students and staff to feature photos and projects of real students.

A screengrab of a TikTok video posted by user @hxxgen of allegedly AI-generated posters in Nanyang Polytechnic’s School of Engineering. PHOTO: HXXGEN/TIKTOK

A spokesperson for RP said its publicity materials contained AI-generated visuals created by staff and students. Its open house featured a range of AI-enabled visuals, projects and initiatives across campus.

Some students said they felt the use of GenAI in their schools’ publicity materials missed an opportunity to showcase and develop student talent.

A 19-year-old TP communication design student, who wanted to be known only as Sharlene, said: “We have a bunch of talented students who are very willing to help the school in these kinds of advertising because it will be good for our portfolio.”

The second-year student is not entirely opposed to the usage of AI, though she said it should be used in moderation, such as generating backgrounds while keeping human creativity central.

Second-year law and management TP student Suhani Kharb, 19, feels that school publicity materials are meant to reflect “real students and real campus culture”, rather than content that can look artificial.

The polytechnics said that overall, AI has been integrated into classrooms and projects, as such tools are becoming increasingly common in the workplace. But the schools say guardrails are in place to mitigate any negative impact on learning.

TP said it applies AI purposefully to complement, not replace, core skills.

“In design and creative disciplines, AI is explored as a supporting tool for ideation and prototyping, while preserving the importance of foundational skills and human judgment,” it added.

The RP spokesperson said students from its School of Technology for Arts, Media & Design are trained to apply AI within guidelines, where it supports the creative process rather than replaces the role of the designer.

The students also learn quality control, the school said. This means assessing when AI output meets professional standards, when refinement is needed and when non-AI approaches are more appropriate.

“This reflects real-world creative environments, where speed, clarity and quality must coexist,” the spokesperson added.

Republic Polytechnic staff and students collaborated to create AI-generated visuals for the school's Open House materials. PHOTO: ST READER

NYP business student Hagen Lim, 19, who noticed the use of AI-generated visuals across the campus, including posters and large displays, said he and his peers are generally not opposed to using AI.

But he feels there may be an overreliance on such tools when it comes to content representing the school.

“Students ultimately want to see real people,” he said, describing the heavy use of AI visuals as feeling “low-effort”.

The use of AI in publicity materials also raises questions of accountability, he said, noting that students are required to declare and document their use of AI in schoolwork. NYP did not say whether it had similarly declared the use of AI in its materials.

“Generally, I am not really on board with the use of AI art,” said Mr Lim, adding that schools should tap their own design students rather than rely on AI.

The NYP spokesperson said it encourages “appropriate AI use” in teaching, learning, and work. In 2025, the polytechnic rolled out a guide for the use of GenAI, including rules for AI in schoolwork.

Both staff and students are trained to use AI, with baseline AI literacy weaved into all diploma programmes. “Students learn to use these tools as creative amplifiers within their domain, not replacements for human input,” the school said.