S'pore students lead hair donation drive to make wigs for cancer patients

SINGAPORE - If you are planning to get a haircut soon, hold off on that. Let it grow longer, so that you can donate your hair to make wigs for cancer patients and make a difference in their lives.

Project Haircatchers, a non-profit initiative by a group of 23 students from different schools, hopes to make at least 50 wigs with the support of 200 donors this year.

The wigs will be distributed to its four partner organisations - Bali Pink Ribbon, Cancer Society of Maldives, FeM Surgery and Breast Cancer Foundation (BCF).

Due to the pandemic, the hair donation drive will be spread over several weeks and venues, and is open to all.

The Early Bird Donation (EBD) drive began in June last year, where donors who met the requirement of having at least 22cm of non-curly hair could donate in advance. The donation took place from July to August last year, and 18 wigs were made with the support of more than 70 donors.

In addition to the EBD, the general interest form for the main donation drive was released on July 18 last year and will close next Sunday (Feb 20). Interested donors can indicate their interest via the Haircatchers' form.

The main donation drive will take place this month and next month. Some donors can go to Hazelina Salon located at Delfi Orchard, till Feb 27, and D'tress Salon in Clementi from March 7 to March 27.

But most donors still have to find their own means to cut their hair, as the salons provide free haircuts only to donors allocated by Project Haircatchers.

Project Haircatchers has also set up various means of fund-raising to cover the costs of making wigs, which is a hefty $180 per piece. Donors can visit its Instagram account to find the QR codes, or visit the Give.Asia platform.

The project was initiated by students from Nanyang Girls' High School (NYGH) in 2017. It continued in 2018, but was briefly discontinued afterwards.

It was limited to NYGH students, who collected donations and donated hair. In both years, 78 wigs were delivered.

In late 2020, students Yeo Limin and Rebecca Koh, now both 19, decided to resume the project, as they were inspired to do more for those with cancer. Miss Koh was motivated because a relative of hers lost her hair due to cancer treatment.

The team also decided to expand its target audience to the general public, and set a more ambitious goal in terms of wig numbers.