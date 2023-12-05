Students from lower-income homes in Singapore outperform peers overseas

SINGAPORE - Students from lower-income homes here not only do better than their overseas peers from poor families but also outperform the average international student. This was among the findings of the latest Programme for International Student Assessment (Pisa) study.

The results of the study, carried out by the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) in 2022, were released on Dec 5.

Singapore students from what was labelled as the bottom 25 per cent of socio-economic status (SES) homes performed better than the OECD average for all three domains of reading, mathematics and science that featured in the survey.

They scored 484 in reading versus an overall OECD average of 476. In mathematics and science, they achieved scores of 515 and 504, compared with the OECD averages of 472 and 485 respectively.

The study found that 43 per cent of Singapore’s lower-SES students – slightly lower than 47 per cent in 2018 – were “core-skills resilient”, which means they attained at least proficiency level three in all domains of reading, mathematics and science. In Pisa, level one is the lowest proficiency level and six the highest.