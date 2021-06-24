Students, examiners must wear surgical masks during PSLE, GCE oral exams

All candidates and oral examiners will be required to wear surgical masks during the Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE) and Singapore-Cambridge General Certificate of Education (GCE) oral examinations.

For candidates who do not have surgical masks, provisions will be made at the examination venue.

This is to minimise the risk of transmission in view of the more infectious variants of the Covid-19 virus, the Ministry of Education (MOE) and the Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board (SEAB) said in a joint statement yesterday.

The PSLE oral exams will be held on Aug 12 and 13, and the GCE oral exams will start from next month.

"As facial expressions will not be taken into consideration for the assessment, candidates will not be disadvantaged by the wearing of surgical masks during oral examinations," said MOE and SEAB.

Steps will be taken to ensure that oral examiners and candidates can hear each other clearly.

For example, before the start of the examination, oral examiners will ask each candidate to state his name and school loudly to ensure that they can hear each other clearly.

During the exam, candidates can ask oral examiners to repeat their questions or speak louder, and vice versa.

Oral examiners will also take the special circumstance of mask wearing into consideration when assessing candidates.

Other safe management measures will continue to be in place for this year's oral examinations, added MOE and SEAB.

These include temperature and symptom screening for entry into schools and examination venues, staggered dismissal of candidates, frequent cleaning of high-touch surfaces, and using well-ventilated venues such as halls or classrooms for the exams.

Vaccination numbers

Student vaccination numbers (accurate as at 6pm on Tuesday):

Since June 1, more than 310,000 students - around 90 per cent of those eligible -• have registered for their vaccination appointments.

By next Sunday, about 297,000 students would have taken their first dose before school reopens the next day.

Candidates will not be allowed to sit the PSLE and GCE oral and listening comprehension examinations under certain circumstances, such as if they have Covid-19, or are placed on a quarantine order or stay-home notice, or have been issued leave of absence.

MOE and SEAB said that as the oral exams are conducted over several days, candidates with valid reasons who miss the exam on their assigned date can take the exam on another date within the examination window or sit a make-up exam. The date of the make-up oral exam will be given to affected candidates.

These candidates can also apply for special consideration, which awards affected candidates with projected grades through an evidence-based and data-driven approach.

To support the well-being of Primary 6 pupils, MOE and SEAB will also remove the common last topics (CLT) for the PSLE this year.

These are a set of topics that MOE has identified from the relevant subject syllabus that would be taught last by all schools for the graduating cohorts.

Generally, in the event of unforeseen circumstances impacting the completion of schools' teaching for the graduation cohorts, CLT can be removed from the scope covered in the national examinations.

Last year, CLTs were removed from the national examinations for graduating cohorts due to the impact of the extended circuit breaker period on curriculum time and on teaching and learning.

Education Minister Chan Chun Sing said in a Facebook post yesterday that he hopes these measures will give students and their parents greater peace of mind.

"To our graduating cohorts: All the best in the preparation for your exams. Do remember to pace yourself and take the time for family, friends and other enjoyable pursuits in the upcoming months as well," he added.