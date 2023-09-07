Students to give out free decals they created to spur motorists to sound horn less often

SINGAPORE – Have you ever been stuck in a traffic jam and all that you can hear is the endless honking sounds from vehicles?

They not only could go unheard by deaf motorists and drivers playing loud music, the noise they produce is also disturbing and above the National Environment Agency’s permissible levels.

The sound of a car horn can reach 110 decibels, which is well over the permissible noise level in residential areas.

A team of young volunteers has set out to change a habit many motorists in Singapore have – to sound the horn the moment something does not go their way.

The four students, who met while volunteering with Keeping Hope Alive (KHA), designed a vehicle decal to encourage less honking and create a culture of graciousness on the road.

They are Anglo-Chinese School (International)‘s Ashley Rao, 14, Hwa Chong Institution’s Harkman Tham, also 14, Temasek Junior College’s He Chen Qinrui, 16, and Temasek Polytechnic’s Rafael Sng, 17.

KHA is a volunteer group that focuses on improving the quality of life of less-privileged Singaporeans.

The idea for the free decal came from Ashley, who was in a Grab car ride and observed that the driver was hard of hearing.

“How do people alert drivers who cannot hear?” she wondered.

Initially, the students wanted to design something with deaf motorists in mind. After taking in feedback, they decided on a general decal for all motorists.

The final design – after being revised more than 25 times – is a blue decal with an image of an ear resembling a lightbulb, with short lines that symbolise that the light is turned on. It is meant to encourage motorists to flash their headlights instead of sounding their horns.