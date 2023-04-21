Students can give their take on the future in storytelling contest and stand to win $1,000

SINGAPORE - Be it flying school buses or floating buildings, utopian or dystopian scenarios, students can envision the future in a storytelling competition and stand a chance to win $1,000.

Winners will also be able to participate in workshops or a short attachment programme.

Jointly organised by Singapore’s investment company, Temasek, and The Straits Times, the Future Forecast storytelling competition is accepting entries from Friday until the end of July.

Secondary- to tertiary-level students can submit short essays, illustrations or videos on how they picture the future in 30 years. Their entries should be based on one or more of these themes: digitisation, longer lifespans, sustainable living, and the future of consumption.

Ms Chan Wai Ching, Temasek’s chief corporate officer, said: “The themes in this competition are based on four key structural trends that guide Temasek’s investment focus and long-term portfolio construction.

“We believe that these trends will lead to innovative solutions that can benefit both people and the planet, and we’re excited for the next generation to be engaging with these important issues through their sense of creativity and critical thinking.”

Mr Jaime Ho, editor of ST, said: “The Straits Times has always sought to encourage conversations in society about our collective future. Here, we hope to bring the younger generation together, not just to acknowledge challenges such as technology-driven disruption and environmental sustainability, but more importantly, also to envision innovations that could bring about solutions to some of these problems.”

A total of 20 winners will be selected from two categories:

10 from secondary schools, junior colleges or their equivalent, and Integrated Programme or International Baccalaureate schools.

10 from institutes of higher learning, such as the Institute of Technical Education, polytechnics and universities.

Winners will each receive a cash prize of $1,000 and get the opportunity to attend workshops conducted by ST and Temasek. These workshops are centred on how the two organisations tell their stories in the course of their work.

Winners from institutes of higher learning will also be invited to take part in a short attachment programme with Temasek.

The public will be able to view and vote for their favourite works online after the winners are announced in September. The student behind the entry with the most votes from each category will take home an iPad Pro.

Interested participants can visit futureforecast.sg or str.sg/ff2023 for more ideas, prompts and competition details. Entries must be submitted by July 31.