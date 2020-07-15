Student wrongly reported positive due to lapse in lab

The Secondary 1 female student was reported as a confirmed case by the Ministry of Health on July 10, 2020.
The Secondary 1 female student was reported as a confirmed case by the Ministry of Health on July 10, 2020.ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG
Published
Jul 15, 2020, 5:00 am SGT

A mislabelling of swab samples in Tan Tock Seng Hospital's laboratory led to a Secondary 1 student in Jurong West Secondary School being wrongly reported to have Covid-19 last Friday.

The hospital has apologised, and instituted additional checks to prevent a repeat of such an incident.

The female student was earlier reported to be linked to a schoolmate who was previously confirmed to be infected.

The error was discovered after subsequent tests of the student came back negative.

The mislabelled positive sample belonged to a migrant worker, who had been isolated since his swab, and who has not been in contact with any other individual.

SEE TOP OF THE NEWS

Read the latest on the Covid-19 situation in Singapore and beyond on our dedicated site here.

Get The Straits Times app and receive breaking news alerts and more. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 15, 2020, with the headline 'Student wrongly reported positive due to lapse in lab'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content