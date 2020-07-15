Student wrongly reported positive due to lapse in lab

A mislabelling of swab samples in Tan Tock Seng Hospital's laboratory led to a Secondary 1 student in Jurong West Secondary School being wrongly reported to have Covid-19 last Friday.

The hospital has apologised, and instituted additional checks to prevent a repeat of such an incident.

The female student was earlier reported to be linked to a schoolmate who was previously confirmed to be infected.

The error was discovered after subsequent tests of the student came back negative.

The mislabelled positive sample belonged to a migrant worker, who had been isolated since his swab, and who has not been in contact with any other individual.

