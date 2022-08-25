'I will end your life right now': Student who threatened staff disciplined, says St Andrew's Secondary

SINGAPORE - A St Andrew's Secondary School student seen in a viral video confronting a member of the school's staff has been disciplined, the school said.

"We take a serious view on disrespectful behaviour towards staff and the student has been disciplined," the school said in a statement on Wednesday (Aug 24).

"We have also engaged the student's parents, and will work closely with them to counsel and guide him."

The student was seen in a 56-second online video - comprising four clips spliced together - confronting a man in what looked like a classroom, as other students watched on.

The video began with the staff member pointing and telling the student not to scold him.

The student pulled down his mask and replied: "What are you going to do about it?"

Both of them repeated themselves before the teacher shouted at the student: "Don't scold me the four-letter word".

The student pointed at the teacher and told him to "get a bloody life first" and he walked away.

Laughter could be heard in the background, with at least one person saying "fight, fight".

The next clip showed the student pointing at the staff member, with his hand on the staff's forearm. The staff member then shouted at the student not to touch him.

The student then told him to watch his mouth and said: "I will end your life right now, man."

When the staff member told the student again not to touch him, the student said "You shut your mouth b***h".

Another man was seen in the video trying to separate the pair.

It is not known when the video, which has more than 84,000 views on Facebook and more than 2,000 likes on Instagram, was shot.

The Straits Times has reached out to the school for more information.