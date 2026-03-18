The TL;DR: 20 volunteers from Temasek Polytechnic and ITE College East joined 50 lower-income families to break fast together during a Ramadan event in Tampines.

Youth volunteers from ITE College East’s Community Service Club and ComLink+ families shop for household essentials together at the supermarket.

SINGAPORE – As dusk fell on March 14 , young volunteers studying at Temasek Polytechnic (TP) and the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) College East joined the assembled families at Our Tampines Hub (OTH) to break fast and enjoy an evening of shared meals and conversations.

This month of Ramadan , the OTH Buka Puasa 2026 event brought together about 50 families from the Tampines area who are beneficiaries of ComLink+, a national scheme to support lower-income families in improving their lives.

It also drew 20 young volunteers – 18 members of ITE College East’s Community Service Club and two student emcees from Temasek Polytechnic – who helped out at the event.



ITE College East student Muhammad Nur Hazim Thaqif Mohamad Shamsir, 17, said: “Although I had not been involved in an event of this scale before, I was eager to learn more about how community service initiatives are organised and how I could support the ComLink+ families.”



The volunteers mingled with scheme beneficiaries and distributed bento sets and goodie packs during the evening’s breaking of the fast. Volunteers from ITE College East also accompanied the families to purchase household items using complimentary $50 supermarket vouchers given to them earlier that day.



ITE College East student Sri Nia Eidora Muhammad Nur, 18, said: “Accompanying the families during their shopping was a meaningful experience.

“It was a small gesture, but it reminded me how important it is for young people to step forward and support the community.”



The families also received festive goodie packs containing vouchers and food and beverage items worth $120.

Mr Noriman Ali Salam, OTH general manager, said the hub was committed to “creating inclusive spaces where everyone feels welcome and valued”.



“Seeing young people step forward to support families through initiatives like OTH Buka Puasa 2026 is especially meaningful. Their participation reflects the spirit of a united and caring Singapore, where people come together to lend a hand and strengthen the community.”

The beneficiaries and volunteers were also joined by grassroots advisers from the Tampines and Tampines Changkat area and representatives from religious groups.

The OTH Buka Puasa 2026 event brought together about 50 families from the Tampines area who are beneficiaries of ComLink+. PHOTO: OUR TAMPINES HUB

ITE College East student Hoo Jia Xuan, 22, said: “(The experience) gave me a better understanding of Ramadan and the spirit behind Buka Puasa. I also had the chance to interact with a family with seven children, and we had fun over the dinner.



“I hope the children in these families see us not just as volunteers, but as older siblings or mentors. We want to model a spirit of giving and make them feel supported.”