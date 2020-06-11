Student charged in court for sexual penetration of girl below age 16

SINGAPORE - An 18-year-old Singaporean man was charged in court on Thursday (June 11) for an offence of sexual penetration of a minor. The victim was then under age 16.

According to the charge sheet, the offence took place on Sept 4, 2018, around noon.

This offence falls under Section 376A(1)(a), punishable under Section 376A(2) of the Penal Code.

A request was made to the court for the young man, a student, to be remanded for a week for investigations, as he is believed to be involved in other cases.

He is expected to be back in court on June 18. He and his victim cannot be named because of a gag order to protect the girl’s identity.

The student had been arrested on Tuesday after police received several reports of alleged sexual offences. The reports were received between June 6 and June 9, the police said.

In a statement on Thursday, the police said that investigations are ongoing.