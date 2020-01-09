Student knocked down by red Honda while crossing Havelock Road

SINGAPORE (THE NEW PAPER) - A student from Outram Secondary School was knocked down by a car at the junction of Clemenceau Avenue and Havelock Road on Monday (Jan 6).

A video of the incident which was circulated online shows the 15-year-old boy in white trousers crossing the junction while the green man is still flashing.

The car nearest to him slows down to let him cross, but a red Honda car in the next lane is seen driving ahead, colliding with the boy, causing him to flip and fall to the ground.

As seen in the video, the boy stands up moments after falling.

The police were alerted to the scene at about 7.10am and said the boy was conscious when he was taken to KK Women's and Children's Hospital.

The police are investigating the case.

Outram Secondary School vice-principal Ellen Tan, 45, told The New Paper that the teenager has been discharged from the hospital and would be returning to school on Thursday (Jan 9).

She added that the school has arranged for a counsellor to tend to the boy during his recovery and will conduct a road safety talk during assembly as a reminder for students.