Student journalists' all-nighter pays off

Staying up all night to work, as tiring as it was, paid off for a team from the School of Science and Technology, Singapore, when it emerged champion at this year's National Youth Media Competition.

Yesterday's prize-giving ceremony capped the event, which featured a 24-hour final in September where 13 teams from 11 secondary schools attended a mock media conference, did a group interview of actor Joshua Tan and shot a photo essay, among other things.

The team was also surprised at its win because, as one member, Tan Chuan Jie, 15, put it, there were "so many other (participating) schools that looked more competent".

The rest of the team of Secondary 3 students were Alya Rasyiqah Rudy, Goh Chin Ray, Kamal Sawlani Govindani, Shen Guocheng and Tan Athan, all 15.

On the secret to the team's success, Chuan Jie said: "We chose (teammates) with the right skills."

Guocheng said he learnt that "the job of a journalist is very tiring because you never know what's going to happen".

Second place went to the team from Hwa Chong Institution while the NUS High School of Mathematics and Science team clinched the third spot.

Hwa Chong Institution student Lin Zong Kai, 13, talked about how his team was challenged when dealing with one another's conflicting opinions, but "we managed to put out our final product, and we had a good time (doing so)".

IMPORTANT TO BE ACCURATE Learning to be a journalist is not an overnight process... (The students) learnt to sort through types of information... and say it in an accurate manner so as not to become part of all that 'fake news' circulating today. MS SERENE LUO, editor of The Straits Times Schools.

The event aimed to encourage media literacy and train aspiring journalists. It was organised by The Straits Times and presented by the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG).

NCPG's youth sub-committee chairman Nicholas Khoo said: "This competition has enabled the NCPG to connect with secondary school students and teachers on the issue of problem gambling. We are encouraged by the enthusiasm shown and the quality of submissions."

Ms Serene Luo, editor of The Straits Times (ST) Schools, which was behind the event held at Singapore Press Holdings' News Centre in Toa Payoh, said: "Learning to be a journalist is not an overnight process... (The students) learnt to sort through types of information... and say it in an accurate manner so as not to become part of all that 'fake news' circulating today."

The winning team won $3,000 worth of shopping, book and movie vouchers and an internship with ST Schools; the team in second place won $2,000 in vouchers and the team placed third won $1,000 in vouchers. Three merit awards were also presented, in no particular order, to Hwa Chong International School, Ngee Ann Secondary School and Swiss Cottage Secondary School.