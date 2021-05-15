Student at The Learning Lab in United Square tests positive for Covid-19

SINGAPORE - A student at The Learning Lab tuition centre at United Square tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday (May 15), prompting the chain to shift all its classes online with immediate effect.

The Learning Lab operates a total of eight outlets here.

In a circular that was sent to parents and seen by The Straits Times, the centre said it will be shifting all its classes to Zoom as a precaution, in the light of the confirmed Covid-19 case.

"We apologise for the inconvenience. Should your child face any problems attending their lesson online, please reach out to us via our website live chat or hotline," it added.

The chain had earlier made plans to move all classes online with effect from May 16, when the new restrictions kick in. The online classes will continue until June 13.

ST has contacted The Learning Lab to ask if swab test operations will be conducted for staff and students. Meanwhile, the Health Ministry said it will provide an update on Covid-19 cases in its daily press releases.

On Friday, the authorities said five primary school pupils tested positive for Covid-19 after attending classes run by an infected tuition teacher at Learning Point, an enrichment centre in Parkway Centre.

As part of new measures announced the same day, Ministry of Education (MOE) said that private tuition and enrichment centres may continue operating but they should consider online lessons as the default arrangement during this period of heightened risk.

In the event that in-person classes proceed, centres must comply strictly with the national measures, such as stepping up screening for staff and students, so that those who are unwell do not attend lessons.

This includes ensuring that all instructors, staff and students wear their masks, while students continue to maintain safe distancing of at least 1m from others and refrain from interacting.

MOE said if some interaction is unavoidable, people must remain in pairs, with each pair maintaining a distance of at least 1m, or preferably 2m, from other groups, with no mixing between groups.