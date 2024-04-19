Stuck in a car for 8 hours, but Singaporeans in flood-stricken Dubai count their blessings

Elsewhere in Dubai, retiree Ahmad Fuad Abu Bakar, who has lived in the UAE for 39 years, had just been discharged from hospital on the night of April 15.

Mr Fuad, 70, had been warned that the country would be expecting the worst rain in years. He was not afraid that anything serious would happen to his family from the safety of his fourth-floor apartment home.

Shortly after he reached home, rain started to fall - and as it got heavier through the next day, the living room and bedrooms began flooding as water seeped through the doorframes around the apartment.

“We used lots of towels and even blankets to soak up the water. The heaviest rain came before lunchtime, and we could not control the flood in our living room,” he said.

During the ordeal, Mr Fuad and his family reached out to fellow Singaporeans living in Dubai to check on them, with many responding with videos and photos of their waterlogged homes.

Mr Muhammad, a 42-year-old Singaporean who has lived in the UAE for two decades, said he received a notice and announcements from the local government about the bad weather a day before the rain began falling.

However, Mr Muhammad did not expect the storms to be as ferocious as they were. He stayed at home with his father-in-law, wife, and six-year-old son, passing the time by keeping updated on others in the city.

“My Facebook news feed was full of my colleagues struggling to get to work. They had been stranded in their place of accommodation where roads and areas were inaccessible due to high levels of flooding. No transportation was coming in and out, the metro train was closed at some stations due to the weather,” he said.

“Some of them living in high rise towers had no electricity or power. To top it off, they had to evacuate from more than 30 floors up because of a fire alarm, with smoke coming out from one of the apartments. Then had to make their way up again once it cleared.

“This was the worst weather I have seen having lived in the UAE for 20 years.”

Acts of kindness by Singaporeans also shone through the storm.

The Singaporeans In Dubai Facebook group, which Mr Muhammad is an admin of, was buzzing with Singaporeans check on each other’s well-being, and offering help.

“If any of you are in the area and are still affected by the flood, we will be happy to offer you shower, dry towels, somewhere to rest, charge up your devices and even throw in a comforting plate of chicken rice,” said a group member, Evangeline Harvey.

“A few of my colleagues offered lifts to or from work because there were no taxis, and there were even a few who brought food and water to my offices as the crew waited for hours, as they were stuck there,” said Mr Muhammad.

“You see the best of people during these trying times.”