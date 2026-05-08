ST’s coverage on vaping crisis clinches 3rd for best use of video at 2026 INMA Global Awards

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(From left) EMTM associate editor Jeremy Au Yong, EMTM head of business planning and integration Daniel Buenas, deputy editor of content and solutioning Genevieve Chan, Chinese Media Group lead product manager Eddie Hong Hao, assistant vice-president of human resources Rebecca Vu and Zaobao Schools editor Lim Xin Hui at the 2026 Inma Global Media Awards ceremony in Berlin.

SINGAPORE – The Straits Times’ reporting of the vaping crisis has clinched third place at the 2026 INMA Global Awards under national brands for Best Use of Video.

ST also received honourable mentions under national brands for Best Use of Print and Best Use of Visual Journalism and Storytelling Tools.

In addition, SPH Media’s Content Lab bagged the top prize for its campaign, SG60: Past Present Future, under national brands for Best Client Advertising Campaign, while The Business Times, a title under SPH Media, received an honourable mention under national brands for Best Innovation in Newsroom Transformation.

The global awards competition, which has been rewarding media excellence since 1937, evaluates news media companies in two categories: n ational brands and regional brands.

The results were announced at a ceremony on May 7 in Berlin in front of more than 425 guests.

ST’s package on vaping is a newsroom-wide effort to educate and inform the public about both the dangers of etomidate-laced vapes – also known as Kpods – and the efforts going into curbing them.

The wide range of videos for this campaign incorporated a variety of styles and were well received, with some garnering millions of views online.

On the award, ST’s deputy head of Audience Lab (video) Jonathan Roberts praised the team for showcasing various elements of the issue, from speaking to people affected by their loved ones’ Kpod abuse to covering sting operations on vape sellers.

He said: “It’s great to see the videos – and the campaign as a whole – strike a chord with viewers. These are important stories to tell and I’m proud the team has played such a key role in bringing this to the public.”

ST’s multimedia interactive “Inside the Confusing World of Women’s Clothing Sizes” received an honourable mention for Best Use of Print. A project on Singapore’s evolving landscape also received an honourable mention Best Use of Visual Journalism and Storytelling Tools.

ST deputy interactive graphics editor Marcelo Duhalde noted that his team’s investigation revealed the “chaotic logic” of women’s clothing sizes.

Using the newspaper as a reference, the team mapped out the sizes of eight clothing brands. The spread also includes a measuring tape for readers to determine which brand best suits their physique by placing the paper against their body.

He added: “By addressing topics that resonate with people, we forge a deeper connection with our audience and enrich their reading experience.”

For digital graphics journalist Charlene Chua, who led the project on Singapore’s landscape, the challenges of finding suitable vantage points for photos and waiting for the release of the Gazette of Master Plan 2025 did little to put her off her mission of analysing the city’s changes.

She said: “Even though change is often good because it signals progress, it also comes at the expense of spaces that are no longer seen as useful. I’ve always felt that the speed of this change has accelerated in recent years, and I wanted to better understand why.”

ST editor Jaime Ho said he is proud of his colleagues for their achievements.

He said: “Our accolades demonstrate that our work reaches our readers on various platforms – through the use of video, data, and of course our print medium.

“At The Straits Times, we always strive to tell important stories in fresh, innovative ways. Yet, we still keep our eyes on our main mission: To drive positive, tangible impact for our readers and Singapore society.

“The awards we have been given are a reflection of the work our team has put in to achieve our goals on a daily basis. Our commitment to our readers remains: We will continue to reach you wherever you are, and tell stories that are relevant to you.”

On Content Lab’s win, SPH Media’s head of content and solutioning Phin Wong said: “Rather than approaching SG60 as a single campaign, we wanted to build an evolving body of stories that reflected Singapore through different voices, generations and perspectives across the year.

“We’re thrilled that this distinctly Singaporean project – about Singapore, for Singapore, made by Singaporeans – has resonated internationally.”