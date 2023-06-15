Structure collapses at Tanjong Pagar work site; one worker reported missing

SINGAPORE – A building structure collapsed at a work site in Tanjong Pagar on Thursday afternoon, with one worker reported missing.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the incident at about 2pm, and is currently at the scene to investigate.

The collapsed structure is part of Fuji Xerox Towers, near M Hotel, which is being demolished.

A picture sent to The Straits Times shows that debris from the collapse had crashed through the construction hoarding onto Bernam Street, with cordons placed near the debris.

Another picture shows SCDF’s Mass Decontamination Vehicle near the work site. The vehicle can decontaminate mass casualties, convey casualties for medical attention and transport personnel and equipment, according to a previous Facebook post by the SCDF.