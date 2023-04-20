Stronger ties as more in other communities join breaking of fast, says President Halimah

SINGAPORE – It has been a meaningful Ramadan in 2023 spent renewing and strengthening ties within the Muslim community and beyond, said President Halimah Yacob.

In a video message posted on Facebook on Thursday ahead of Hari Raya Aidilfitri on Saturday, Madam Halimah also noted that the Muslim community has stepped up its efforts to help those in need cope with rising costs, complementing support from the Government.

She added that she had met various groups over buka puasa, or the breaking of fast, including beneficiaries of different races and religions from volunteer-led group Be Kind SG, whom she hosted at the Istana.

“True to the spirit of hospitality and openness in our faith, I am heartened that it has become common to invite Singaporeans from other communities to join buka puasa events,” said Madam Halimah.

“Such platforms provide opportunities for us to come together, bond with one another, and in the process learn more about different cultures.”

The local community has also ramped up support for the underprivileged, she continued.

For example, mosques saw a strong reception to their daily porridge distribution, which has been a hallmark of Ramadan.

Organisations such as Ain Society and Rahmatan Lil Alamin Foundation also extended help to the needy, so that they can experience the joy of celebrating Hari Raya with their loved ones, said Madam Halimah.

She added that she had observed a strong sense of solidarity and togetherness as mosques and communal spaces continued to be accessible to the community so that all – including those who are frail and the elderly – are able to fulfil their spiritual and religious needs.

“Praying together during tarawih is an important religious practice during Ramadan fostering community bonding, as we support each other to remain steadfast in fasting and to do good deeds,” she said, referring to the special prayers that Muslims perform only during the fasting month.

As Muslims in Singapore count their blessings and celebrate Hari Raya Aidilfitri this year in peace and abundance, Madam Halimah also appealed for them to “spare a moment to reflect on the plight of many Muslims living in countries affected by natural disasters, wars and conflicts and other deprivations”.

“We pray for their well-being,” she said.

Even as Ramadan draws to a close, the “work carries on”, she added.

“Let’s continue to focus on upgrading our knowledge and capabilities, empowering our families, and being contributing members of our society... Let’s do our utmost to show compassion, express gratitude and spread joy in the year ahead,” said Madam Halimah.