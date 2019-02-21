Stronger protection afoot for victims of harassment, including unmarried couples

SINGAPORE - Victims of harassment, including unmarried couples, could soon find it easier to seek protection against the perpetrators, who will also face immediate arrest and harsher punishments for breaching court orders.

The powers of a Protection Order (PO) obtained by harassment victims would also be extended to their families and friends, who often risk being harassed by the abusers.

These are the key proposed changes to be made to the Protection of Harassment Act (Poha), revealed Law and Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam on Thursday (Feb 21).

"The changes we are making to the law, whether under the Poha or the Penal Code, recognises that people need quick justice," said Mr Shanmugam, speaking to the media at an event by family violence specialist centre Promoting Alternatives to Violence (Pave).

He said Pave had given him feedback that victims of harassment, such as those in abusive dating relationships, are often unable to get protection swiftly due to the long processes involved in getting a PO under Poha.

Currently, a person can apply for a Personal Protection Order under the Women's Charter, but only against a family member such as a spouse, parent or sibling.

Unmarried individuals can already seek POs under Poha, which was passed in 2014 and covers a gamut of areas from cyber bullying and stalking, to bullying and sexual harassment outside of an intimate relationship.

But the process of seeking protection orders under Poha is said to be more drawn out than that under the Women's Charter.

In response to the feedback, Mr Shanmugam said the Ministry of Law is proposing to change the law to make things easier for victims of harassment.

This includes setting up a new centralised court for victims to go to for all Poha matters, as opposed to the current system where victims often have to shuttle between different courts to get help.

Those who are at risk of violence or are already experiencing violence would also be able to apply for and get an expedited protection order (EPO) within 24 hours.

This interim protection order would be in effect all the way till the court makes a final decision on the victim's protection order application.

Currently, the process takes about three days before an EPO - which is valid for up to 28 days - is granted by the courts.

In addition, friends and families of victims would be protected under the victim's protection orders. This is because they are often at risk of being harassed by perpetrators, he noted.

Proposed changes to the Poha will also include swifter and harsher action to be taken against perpetrators who breach the protection orders.

Perpetrators who breach the orders could soon be arrested immediately by the police without a warrant, and those who repeatedly breach the orders will face double the penalties, said Mr Shanmugam.