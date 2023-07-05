Strong support for NS continues, but fewer people find it useful in civilian employment: IPS study

SINGAPORE - While public support of national service (NS) in Singapore remains strong, it is viewed as less important in gaining job-relevant skills and improving job prospects, according to a new study by the Institute of Policy Studies (IPS).

The study’s results released on Wednesday showed that 93 per cent of respondents would support compulsory NS, even if there were no immediate threats to Singapore, while 88 per cent said they would encourage their friends and loved ones to serve, even if NS was optional.

The researchers – Dr Chew Han Ei, Mr Shane Pereira, Ms Pamela Lee, Ms Isabelle Tan and Ms Elizabeth Lim – wanted to understand public attitudes towards NS following changes in education, the work landscape of Singapore, and the geopolitical landscape.

They looked at the aspirations of those in service, and sought to identify challenges that the system needs to address to ensure that it is relevant and effective, and how to improve the NS experience.

The IPS had conducted a similar survey on public sentiments towards NS in 2013.

Dr Chew, an IPS senior research fellow and the principal investigator for the study, said at a media briefing on Wednesday that a check on sentiments and perceptions about NS was due, given the changes that had taken place in Singapore society.

Singapore now has a population that is more educated, and parents are more involved in their sons’ NS journey, said Dr Chew.

He added that geopolitical tensions and global uncertainty also invoked strong feelings from respondents about how Singapore needed to defend itself.

“The state of the world... it’s not even a backdrop. It’s in the forefront. ‘What happens if something like the Russia-Ukraine war happens to Singapore? We need to be ready.’ Without much prompting, this is what the people we spoke to offered,” said Dr Chew.

Between July and October 2022, the researchers carried out a nationally representative survey of 1,002 Singapore citizens and permanent residents (PRs) aged 17 and above, and across genders and ethnicities.

They also conducted 13 focus group discussions that included full-time national servicemen (NSFs), operationally ready national servicemen (NSmen), women, family and spouses of servicemen, C-suite executives, and human resource (HR) managers from companies of various sizes.

Qualitative in-depth interviews were also done with 10 unemployed NSmen.