Strong slate of Mice events around Singapore GP period despite expected fall in race attendance

SINGAPORE – Mice (meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions) events remain a strong draw during the Formula One Singapore Grand Prix period despite the expected lower turnout to the night race this year.

More than 28 Mice events have been pencilled in around the race, which will be held at the Marina Bay Street Circuit from Friday to Sunday.

The slate is a slight increase from the 25 events during the race period last year, the first time the race returned to Singapore following a two-year hiatus caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

This is in spite of an expected dip in race attendees this year. Singapore Grand Prix organisers are expecting 250,000 spectators for this year’s race, down about 17 per cent from 2022’s record high of 302,000 attendees.

There were 268,000 and 263,000 attendees in 2019 and 2018 respectively.

Some 10,000 seats have been added at several sites in the street circuit this year to partially make up for the closure of the 27,000-seat Bay grandstand as part of the redevelopment of The Float at Marina Bay, which is expected to be ready by end-2026.

Mice events this year include a seafood expo and toy convention, and the return of high-profile gatherings for business leaders and tech tycoons.

Returning events included the Forbes Global CEO Conference (Sept 11-12), Token2049 (Sept 13 and 14), and the Milken Institute Asia Summit (Sept 13-15).

New entries include the inaugural edition of Ethereum Singapore (Sept 10-12), which is seen to position Singapore as a leading hub for blockchain developers and founders, and toy convention Pop Toy Show (Sept 8 -10), the first Pop Mart exhibition held by the Chinese company outside China.

The slate of events is expected to attract attendees from markets such as China, Japan, Korea, India, Indonesia, the United States and Britain, said the Singapore Tourism Board (STB).

“The strong return of F1 and business events around it demonstrate Singapore’s continued appeal as a choice destination for business and leisure,” said STB executive director of exhibitions and conferences Poh Chi Chuan.

“We expect a full Mice recovery between 2024 and 2025, in line with the recovery of global travel and Singapore’s tourism sector.”

As at end-August, Singapore had 9.01 million international visitor arrivals, putting STB on track to meet its forecast of 12 million to 14 million visitors in 2023.

The Mice industry is a strong contributor to Singapore’s economy, adding nearly 1 per cent to Singapore’s gross domestic product. It supported more than 34,000 jobs with an economic value-add of $3.8 billion before the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The strong demand for in-person events, coupled with the dedication by our Mice partners to deliver high-quality experiences, will put us in good stead to recover well,” added Mr Poh.