Strong military, national service the price Singapore pays for peace: Dr Ng Eng Hen

SINGAPORE - Peace comes with a price, and Singapore has shown it is willing to pay it when it created a strong military to ensure its economic future and security, said Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen on Friday.

Speaking ahead of Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) Day on Saturday, Dr Ng said Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and tense relations between the United States and China have shown that stability is not a given.

The events of the last few years would have disabused those who thought that peace could be secured by being gentle and friendly to one’s neighbours and potential aggressors, he added.

“I hope that the events lately would have knocked some sense into people who believe this... because peace is not a gift, and it is never a given,” he said. “Peace must be purchased with a price.”

Singapore’s founding generation understood this price that needed to be paid, and declared it to the world when it established the SAF and national service (NS) for every able-bodied male Singaporean, Dr Ng added.

Speaking at an SAF rededication ceremony at the Singapore Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCCI) Building, Dr Ng said countries that thought NS could be reduced or scrapped – including the Baltic states – have realised it was a mistake.

When they saw Russian aggression and wanted to reintroduce or lengthen NS, they found that it was no longer possible, he added.

Founding prime minister Lee Kuan Yew knew that without a strong SAF, Singapore had no economic future and no security – a point he once made at an SAF function.

Dr Ng said: “This was (his) conviction when the SAF was formed, which still rings true today, and I think for future generations.”

The SAF has transformed itself over the years to remain relevant and effective, such as by upgrading its equipment, facilities and platforms, noted Dr Ng.

He spoke of the creation of the Digital and Intelligence Service – the SAF’s fourth service after the army, navy and air force – in 2022, and the upcoming Safti City, a state-of-the-art military facility that will make training more realistic for army soldiers, as examples of how SAF is staying up-to-date.

But all that is “mere steel and concrete” without the fighting spirit and commitment of SAF soldiers to keep Singapore safe, he stressed.

He said: “To deter aggression, to deal with present and new threats, we will always need a strong SAF.”