Stroke survivors’ annual walkathon to raise awareness of the condition in S’pore

SINGAPORE - They have a good 35 years between them, but stroke survivors Joanne Liow, 36, and Richard Lee, 71, share one passion - to take back their lives and health.

They will be among 600 participants at the starting line of the Singapore National Stroke Association (SNSA) annual walkathon on Saturday.

Stepping Out for Stroke, as the event is called, aims to raise awareness about the medical condition, celebrate the resilience of its survivors, and promote a healthy and active lifestyle.

Participants will be walking, running and wheeling themselves for 1km or 2km to raise funds for SNSA.

They will be flagged off from Our Tampines Hub by Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Social and Family Development, and Culture, Community and Youth Eric Chua.

Stroke occurs when blood supply to the brain is disrupted, resulting in damage to brain cells. It can have serious, even life-threatening consequences.

According to the Ministry of Health, stroke in Singapore is the fourth leading cause of death, with a prevalence of 4 per cent among adults aged 50 years and above.

The latest Singapore Stroke Registry Report in 2020 stated that stroke accounted for 8 per cent of deaths here.

It is also the biggest cause of long term disability, which includes impaired speech, restricted physical abilities, weakness or paralysis of limbs on one side of the body, and a slowed ability to communicate.

While stroke is more common in older people, it can occur to anyone at any age. The registry report showed that there was a rise in incidence rates in people aged 30 to 49 years between 2010 and 2020.

According to the Stroke Registry Report, the crude incidence rate during this period for those aged 30 to 39 years rose from 20.9 per 100,000 population to 21.1; while for those between the age of 40 and 49, it rose from 71.9 to 96.1.

Ms Liow belongs to the first group. The 36-year-old, who works in human resources, said she was diagnosed with diabetes and hypertension in 2016 after giving birth to her son.

In November 2022, she suffered her first stroke, which was not diagnosed, and she was discharged from hospital.

She had a second stroke a month later.

“I was told the second stroke was an asthma attack, and I was discharged after two days in the ward.

“It was only after I took a course in first aid that I realised that the symptoms I had then - the dizziness, numbness in the face, and loss of speech - were from a stroke,” she said.