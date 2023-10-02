Stroke survivor cuts down on sodium to boost health but hidden salt in foods poses challenge

SINGAPORE – After suffering two brain aneurysms and a stroke in 2020, public relations specialist Dominique Low, 51, is mindful of what she eats.

“Since my recovery, I’ve tried to eat more healthily by reducing refined sugar and salt, eating less processed foods and choosing all natural spreads, like 100 per cent peanut butter without added sugars and salt,” she said.

Her husband Greg Rawson, who co-owns a public relations agency, cooks lunch and dinner “almost daily”.

“He keeps our meals healthy, like herbed chicken or herbed salmon with stir-fried leafy vegetables and sweet potatoes,” she added.

However, a peek in her pantry with the help of Raffles Hospital principal dietitian Bibi Chia showed that the sodium content of some of the choices Ms Low made were not as healthy as she thought they were.