Strikes on Iran and Lebanon of concern to Singapore: Faishal Ibrahim

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Smoke rising following an explosion in Tehran, as Israel and the US launched strikes on Iran on Feb 28.

Follow our live coverage here.

SINGAPORE – The strikes on Iran and Lebanon are a concern to Singapore, with the “failure of diplomacy” stoking tensions in the Middle East and impacting the lives of civilians, said Acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Faishal Ibrahim on Feb 28.

“That these attacks occurred during the holy month of Ramadan deepens the pain felt by many,” he said, adding that the Republic is monitoring events closely and supporting efforts to de-escalate the conflict.

The US and Israel carried out strikes on Iran targeting its leadership on Feb 28, prompting Tehran to retaliate against Israel and US allies in the region, including the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

Associate Professor Faishal called for calm and wisdom to prevail as he spoke to the media ahead of a community iftar event in Kampong Gelam.

Besides the ongoing attack initiated by Israel and the US, he also drew attention to the plight of Palestinians, stressing the need for a peaceful resolution in the Middle East.

He added: “At home, let us remain calm and united, and continue to safeguard the trust and harmony we cherish together.”

Separately, Yio Chu Kang MP Yip Hon Weng said on Facebook that he was “deeply concerned” by the strikes on Iran.

Mr Yip, who also chairs the Government Parliamentary Committee for Defence and Foreign Affairs, said the latest developments “are a stark reminder of how fragile peace can be and how quickly tensions can spiral”.

He added: “Once again, it is civilians who pay the highest price, through the loss of lives, homes and any sense of safety and normalcy.

“Here in Singapore, we must never take our peace and harmony for granted. In a world increasingly marked by conflict, our unity across race, religion and nationality is more precious and more vital than ever.”