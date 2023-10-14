Strides with pathogen genomics, other partners, spur philanthropic foundation to do more in S’pore

SINGAPORE – In late September, 21 laboratory and bioinformatics professionals from Asia spent a week in Singapore learning how to conduct genomic analysis in the community, taking their skills beyond the confines of the clinical laboratory.

Through their training at the recently established Asia Pathogen Genomics Initiative (Asia PGI) Academy, the participants studied how to track viral respiratory diseases such as influenza spread, as well as ways to detect and predict new pathogens.

They learnt how to use handheld genomic devices, which can be deployed in field settings with limited laboratory support. Just by plugging the device into a laptop, genetic information from samples that were collected can be generated in just a few hours.

Professor Paul Pronyk, an infectious disease physician and global health specialist, said this revolutionises the ability to detect diseases early, even in remote settings where the risk of outbreaks is often highest.

The training under the new academy is an extension of the work that the Asia PGI wants to do in the region.

Launched officially in June 2022 with the Duke-NUS Centre for Outbreak Preparedness, the Asia PGI aims to accelerate genomic sequencing for infectious disease surveillance and public health utility across South Asia and South-east Asia.

To support countries across the region, the Asia PGI draws many partners together including several Duke-NUS research programmes, the National University of Singapore’s Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health and Centre for International Law, the Agency for Science, Technology and Research, and the Singapore Government’s Programme for Research in Epidemic Preparedness and Response.

The Asia PGI also got a boost from a grant provided by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

Between June 2022 to March 2023, the Asia PGI has assessed the current state of pathogen genomic surveillance across 14 countries, and came up with a road map to address constraints, gaps in the system and how to quicken cross-country learning.

Meanwhile, establishing the academy will equip trainees with new skills that will be a crucial support to enhance early disease detection – be it spotting new diseases or identifying outbreaks of existing “priority diseases” in their countries be it dengue, tuberculosis and influenza, said Dr Pronyk, who leads the Duke-NUS Centre for Outbreak Preparedness, which hosts the secretariat for Asia PGI.

He added that there is currently no dedicated training facility for pathogen genomics to support and coordinate the development of such skills in Asia to support early disease detection and data sharing among the countries.

The participants, who came from 12 Asian countries including Malaysia, Vietnam, Cambodia, Nepal and India, are the first batch to complete training at the academy.

The first programme may have concluded on Sept 27, but the academy is already looking ahead.

It aims to provide training in laboratory practices and bioinformatics to 100 professionals from 14 Asian countries every year, and run the programme every quarter.

Bioinformatics covers a diverse range of analytical methods and tools that assist with the interpretation of genomic data, which is critical to decision-making.