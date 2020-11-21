Stricter SHN rules for travellers from Japan, Malaysia

From 11.59pm tomorrow, all travellers entering Singapore who have been in Malaysia in the previous 14 days must serve a 14-day stay-home notice (SHN) at dedicated facilities.

This also applies to those entering Singapore to work under the Periodic Commuting Arrangement and returning Singapore-based travellers under the Singapore-Malaysia Reciprocal Green Lane.

The same rule will apply to travellers entering Singapore who have travelled to Japan in the previous 14 days.

It applies even if the travellers had earlier obtained approval to be at their place of residence during their SHN period rather than at dedicated facilities.

The rule also applies to returning Singapore-based travellers under the Singapore-Japan Reciprocal Green Lane.

Previously, travellers from Japan were allowed to opt out of staying at a dedicated SHN facility and be at their residence if they had a suitable one.

Travellers from Malaysia, excluding Sabah, were also previously allowed to remain at their residence for a seven-day SHN, while those who travelled to Sabah had to be at dedicated SHN facilities for 14 days.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said yesterday that the tightening of border measures was due to the resurgence of cases in Malaysia and Japan.

Also, travellers who are not Singaporeans or permanent residents and who recently travelled to Malaysia within the 14 days prior to entry must take a Covid-19 polymerase chain reaction test within 72 hours before departure to Singapore.

They have to present a valid negative Covid-19 test result to enter Singapore.

This requirement will take effect for those arriving in Singapore from 11.59pm next Friday, though it will not apply to returning Singapore-based travellers under the Singapore-Malaysia Reciprocal Green Lane.

Update on cases

New cases: 4 Imported: 4 (1 Singaporean, 2 work permit holders, 1 short-term visit pass holder) In community: 0 In dormitories: 0 Active cases: 57 In hospitals: 26 (1 in ICU) In community facilities: 31 Deaths: 28 Patients with Covid-19 who died from other causes: 15 Total discharged: 58,043 Discharged yesterday: 6 TOTAL CASES: 58,143

Meanwhile, there were four new coronavirus cases confirmed as at noon yesterday, all of whom were imported, said MOH.

There were no new local cases for the 10th day in a row.

Yesterday's cases take Singapore's total to 58,143.

Jolene Ang