Stricter security measures around the Padang for National Day Parade

SINGAPORE - The National Day Parade (NDP) has been declared an enhanced security special event, which means there will be strict security measures in place in the area near the Padang.

They will include checks on individuals as well as vehicles, and ensure no banned items make it inside the special event zone.

They will kick in at midnight on Aug 9 and last until 11.59pm on the same day, the police said on Tuesday.

Chinatown and Fort Canning Park will be among areas where the security measures will be enacted.

Stricter security checks will take place in a demarcated special zone within the event area, including near Suntec City and the Esplanade.

The police will conduct checks and screen all individuals and vehicles entering or within the special zone.

“The Police will have the powers to refuse entry to, or remove persons from, the Special Event Area, if necessary,” the police said.

Items such as flares and drones, and sound amplification devices like loud hailers, are some of the things that will be banned in these areas.

Those found with prohibited items may be arrested and, if convicted, fined up to $20,000, jailed for up to 12 months, or both.

The items will also be seized.

The statement added that it is an offence to bring or fly any unmanned aircraft, including drones, into the special event area without a valid permit.

Those convicted of doing so may be fined up to $20,000, jailed for up to 12 months, or both.

The unmanned aircraft will also be seized.

As the Speaker’s Corner at Hong Lim Park is inside the special event area, exemptions given for public assembly or public procession there will be temporarily revoked, unless a police permit is obtained.

Exemptions for the provision of public entertainment at the park will also be temporarily revoked.

The police is asking the public to comply with all orders issued by police officers at this year’s NDP, said the statement.

It added: “Persons who engage in activities that compromise safety and security within the special event area or the special zone will be dealt with firmly in accordance with the law.”